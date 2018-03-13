MoD: During exercises troops redeployed at night - VIDEO

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Exercise Director’s decision, the tasks were fulfilled on the withdrawal of troops to the areas of combat mission at night.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the night and in conditions of reduced visibility, the Forces in a combined way carried out a battle-march on time, route and tasks assigned.

Notably, in accordance with the plan approved by Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, large-scale exercises with the participation of various military branches, formations and military units of Azerbaijan Army is started on March 12.

The exercises involved up to 25,000 military personnel, up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 1000 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 50 army and front-line aviation for various purposes.

The exercises will last untill March 17.