Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 8, Brussels will host a meeting of the defense ministers of the states contributing "Resolute Support" mission of NATO in Afghanistan.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense. Minister of Defense, Major General Zakir Hasanov will represent Azerbaijan at this meeting.

The meeting will discuss NATO’S “Resolute Support” mission in Afghanistan and changes in operating conditions.