Military serviceman shooting down Armenian helicopter awarded

Baku. 13 November. REPOERT.AZ/ The military serviceman who shot down Armenian helicopter was awarded. Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to the Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov's order, Muradov Ilkin Mammad, extended active military serviceman, the commander of the unit, was awarded with "the 3rd degree medal "For Distinguished Military Service" and a valuable prize for shooting the enemy's helicopter Mi-24.

The Ministry of Defense noted that one of the enemy's helicopters was shot down and another one flew away from shooting area. According to preliminary information, three servicemen killed in the enemy's helicopter.