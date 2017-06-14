Military Attachés accredited to Azerbaijan visit military unit

© Mod.gov.az

According to Annual action plan signed by the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Military Attachés accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan visited military unit on 14th June 2017.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the visit, 21 military attaches representing 16 nations were familiarized with military unit.

Military attachés expressed their gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defence for organizing such an important and interesting event.