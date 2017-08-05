Madat Guliyev attends oath taking ceremony of young soldiers

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ At the instruction of President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, head of the State Security Service, Azerbaijan’s National Hero, general-lieutenant Madat Guliyev has taken part in the ceremony dedicated to the oath of allegiance to the Motherland of young soldiers in a military unit of the State Security Service (SSS).

Report was informed by the PR Department of the State Security Service, officials of the organization, veterans of security services and the parents of soldiers have also attended the event.

At the start of the event, general-lieutenant Madat Guliyev and participants of the event honored the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and laid wreath to his monument.

The combat flag was brought to the square to the rhythm of military vehicles. The memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the heroes, who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of Azerbaijan, was honored with a minute of silence.

The state anthem was performed.

After the oath taking ceremony, head of the State Security Service, general-lieutenant Madat Guliyev met with the parents of soldiers.