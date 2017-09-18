Large-scale military exercises start in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Large-scale military exercises with participation of various military branches of Armed Forces started on September 18 in accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The exercises involve up to 15,000 military personnel, more than 150 tanks and armoured vehicles, up to 120 missiles and artillery systems of different calibres, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, 20 combat aircrafts for various purposes, as well as new types of electronic warfare assets and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The exercises will last until September 22.