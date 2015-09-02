Indonesia to deepen industrial links with Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesia's Ministry of Defense (MoD) has said it is looking to deepen defense industrial links with Azerbaijan and Colombia.

Report informs referring to the Indonesian media, it was said in a statement of the Ministry of Defense of Indonesia after the meeting of Azerbaijani Ambassador to this country, Tamerlan Garayev with Minister of Defense Ryamizard Ryacudu.

In separate statements on 28 and 31 August the MoD said it is planning to expand links with the two countries across a range of defense activities including industrial collaboration.

The MoD indicated that links with Azerbaijan could be centered on imported equipment and technologies related to military training and simulation, while collaboration with Colombia will be framed by a memorandum of understanding, which is being discussed by the two sides.

Given the defense industrial capabilities of Indonesia and Colombia opportunities are likely to focus on naval shipbuilding and land systems.