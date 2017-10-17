Heads of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey will meet today

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting with the participation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Republic, General of the Army Hulusi Akar and the Chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia will be held today in Tbilisi.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The meeting will discuss the development of cooperation in the trilateral format and the role of the armed forces in ensuring regional stability. There will also be an exchange of views on the implementation of practical activities in ensuring the security of regional projects and other issues.