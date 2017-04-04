First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: April battles demonstrated power of Azerbaijani state, unity of people

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ “The April battles demonstrated the power of the Azerbaijani state and unity of the people,” Report informs, said Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva as she met with a group of soldiers and officers of the Azerbaijani army who were wounded during the April battles of 2016.

Praising the April battles as the greatest military victory of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva emphasized that “our soldiers prevented another armed provocation of Armenia, and gave an adequate response to that”. “A successful counter-offensive resulted in the liberation of thousands of hectares of land that was under occupation. The government once again showed the whole world that Azerbaijan will never reconcile with the occupation of its lands and that the Azerbaijani army is capable of successfully conducting any necessary operation.”

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva also said that the Azerbaijani army is strong and possesses state-of-the-art weapons and military hardware.

Mehriban Aliyeva said the April battles boosted the Azerbaijani people`s confidence that the occupied lands will be freed.