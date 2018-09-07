Event on enlightenment in psychological sphere held for servicemen

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Department for Moral-Psychological Training and Public Relations of the Main Department for Personnel of the Ministry held an event on the organization of the psychological work with the participation of officers for work with personnel and psychologists in military units stationed in the frontline zone.

Report informs citing Ministry of Defense that during the methodical training on the topic "Studying the individual psychological characteristics of servicemen" conducted with the psychologists of military units, the importance of paying particular attention to the period of adaptation of newly recruited servicemen who are just beginning to be involved in the combat duty was noted, as well as instructions and recommendations for conducting psychological work were given.Also, seminars were held on the topic "Organization and conduct of psychological work in military units", "Study of socio-psychological processes in military collectives" and "The role of psychological factors in the course of working with military personnel".