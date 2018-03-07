 Top
    Discussed preparation for Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian exercises with combat shooting

    Representatives of Azerbaijani Army attend the discussions

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Issues of preparation for Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian exercises with combat shooting have been discussed.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MoD).

    Representatives of Azerbaijani Army are attending the discussions.

    In addition, Azerbaijani servicemen take part in REGEX-18 command and staff exercises in Belgrade (Serbia), in the Trident Jaguar 2018 exercise planning conference of training in Castelgate (Germany) and Ramstein Ambition 2018 in Ramstein-Miesenbach (Germany), as well as in the course of improving the terminology of air operations in Izmir (Turkey).

