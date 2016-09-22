Deputy Minister: Armenian parade was just a parody

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan does not need to get free weapons from any country'.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musayev told reporters.

According to him, Azerbaijan is able to purchase advanced technologies from foreign countries and produce ammunition: 'We are able supply our army with sufficient ammunition and military equipment'.

Y. Musayev noted that Armenian parade was just a parody.

Responding to a question on talks to get the complex equal to Armenian 'Iskander M' missiles from Pakistan, the ministry's official stressed that Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry is a producer and doesn't carry out purchase of weapons: 'It would be better to ask from the Defence Ministry'.

He also noted that Azerbaijan refuse some orders due to the majority of demand for Azerbaijan-produced goods: 'We have no time and opportunity to produce in a short time. Appeals are mainly from European, African and Asian countries. They commonly intend to buy ammunition, weapons. Our weapons are competitive, high-quality and sold at the prices in the world market.'