    Defense Ministry's delegation visits Ukraine

    During the visit, the sides will exchange experiences with Ukrainian colleagues

    Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry delegation will visit Ukraine in the near future. Report informs referring to Ukrainian media, the Acting Speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladislav Seleznev said at the briefing.

    "The Ukrainian Defense Ministry will be visited by the delegation of military medics of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who will share their experience with the Ukrainian colleagues and discuss areas of assistance to APU", said V.Seleznev.

