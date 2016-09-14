Defense Minister visited military school in connection with beginning of new academic year

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and command staff of the Ministry visited Azerbaijan High Military School named after Heydar Aliyev on September 14 to check the state of readiness for the new academic year and the opening of the newly built infrastructure.

First, the Minister of Defence and the command staff of the Ministry paid tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at the monument in the school area.

Defense Minister inspected the buildings, equipped with modern training equipment, various departments and training rooms, visited the barracks and other administrative buildings.

Then Defense Minister met with the command, teaching and professorial staff and cadets of the school. Congratulating the military personnel with the new academic year, the minister stressed the attention paid by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev to the development of a modern education system in our country.

Noting the rapid continuation of work performed for a short time in the Armed Forces and in military educational institutions in particular, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov stressed the importance of paying particular attention to the field trainings using the material and technical base. He noted that young officers, who have graduated from military school and obtained practical military knowledge and skills, must be ready for the successful implementation of any tasks during the battle.

The opening of the newly built mess at the school was held as a continuation of the construction work carried out in all military units, including special educational institutions according to the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Defense Minister familiarized with the conditions created in the mess, equipped with the necessary equipment, where he was reported about the possibility to provide the military personnel with high-quality nutrition consisting of national foods. To supply the cadets with new and high-calorie vegetables, farm products collected from part-time farm are delivered directly to the warehouses of the military school. The building has also bakery, confectionery, food and clothing warehouses, boiler room and other service rooms. There installed also lighting, ventilation and heating system and the works on landscaping and gardening implemented in the area have been done.

After the opening ceremony the leadership of the Ministry of Defense dined with cadets.

At the end of the meeting Defense Minister gave relevant instructions and recommendations to the command staff of the school to improve the level of training readiness, discipline, moral and psychological readiness of future officers.