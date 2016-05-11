 Top
    Close photo mode

    Defence Minister inspects construction work on newly built military camps in the frontline zone

    Zakir Hasanov gave relevant instructions and recommendations

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 11, Defence Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and command staff of Ministry familiarized with the progress of construction works on newly built military camps in the frontal zone.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Visiting the headquarters, barracks, military storage boxes, parade-ground, canteens, bath and laundry complex and other objects in which the construction works are being carried out, Defence Minister gave relevant instructions and recommendations.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi