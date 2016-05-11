Defence Minister inspects construction work on newly built military camps in the frontline zone

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 11, Defence Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and command staff of Ministry familiarized with the progress of construction works on newly built military camps in the frontal zone.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Visiting the headquarters, barracks, military storage boxes, parade-ground, canteens, bath and laundry complex and other objects in which the construction works are being carried out, Defence Minister gave relevant instructions and recommendations.