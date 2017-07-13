Defense Minister: Azerbaijan can increase arms supplies from Russia

© Ria.ru

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is considering the possibility of purchasing an additional batch of weapons in Russia, requesting the information and conducting tests.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov stated in his interview with RIA Novosti.

The purchase of weapons is a multi-faceted issue, on another hand, we should avoid the template, on the other hand, heterogeneity creates problems in servicing. "This is a very difficult issue," Z. Hasanov said.