    Defense Minister: Azerbaijan can increase arms supplies from Russia

    We are now further studying some examples of weapons, requesting and testing© Ria.ru

    Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is considering the possibility of purchasing an additional batch of weapons in Russia, requesting the information and conducting tests.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov stated in his interview with RIA Novosti.

    The purchase of weapons is a multi-faceted issue, on another hand, we should avoid the template, on the other hand, heterogeneity creates problems in servicing. "This is a very difficult issue," Z. Hasanov said.

