Defense Minister attends opening of new residential complexes of frontline military units - PHOTO - VIDEO

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, works on enhancing combat readiness and improving social and living conditions of military personnel of the Air Force are being continued.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense took part in the opening of new residential complexes built in the territory of the military units of Air Force stationed in the frontline zone and familiarized with the conditions created here for military servicemen.

The Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov inspected the soldiers' barracks, mess halls, classrooms, medical stations, kitchens, laundries, warehouses, as well as other office and administrative facilities in the territory and got acquainted with the quality of work being done here.

The Minister of Defense has inspected the military equipment of the military units and gave relevant instructions to the command staff.