Defence minister visits military hospital over Novruz holiday

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of Novruz holiday, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces on March 19.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The leadership of the Ministry has paid tribute and laid flowers at the monument of national leader Heydar Aliyev raised in the territory of the hospital.

Having met with the military personnel who undergoing treatment at the hospital, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov inquired about the health of the servicemen. The Minister has presented gifts to them and wished them a speedy restoration to health and a return to duty areas.

Having met with the personnel of the hospital, the Minister of Defense congratulated them on the occasion of the holiday, wished them success and gave relevant instructions.