    Cooperation document signed between Defense Industry Ministry of Azerbaijan and German company

    Paris. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will cooperate with Germany in the field of military industry.

    Western European Bureau of Report News Agency informs, Protocol of Intent has been signed between the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan and Rheinmetall Defense company of Germany.

    The document was signed by Defense Industry Minister Yavar Jamalov and the management  of the company, who participated in the Eurosatory-2018 International Defense and Security Exhibition, held in Paris, France.

    Notably, Rheinmetall Defense, one of the leading companies of Europe is engaged in production of mobile ammunition and technology for defense purposes.

