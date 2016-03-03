Construction works of 156,7 million manats carried out in Azerbaijani military units and camps last year

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last year building and reconstruction works of 156 million 700 thousand manats, including 146 million 500 thousand manats on capital construction objects, 7 million manats on major repair facilities, 3 million 200 thousand manats on current repair facilities have been carried out in Azerbaijani military units and camps.

Report informs, report on the activity of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2015 declares.

As a result of implemented construction and repair works, 5 military units and camps, 3 dining facilities, 5 residential buildings, 10 bath-laundry complexes, 2 headquarters, 8 barracks, etc. have been put into use. Works are underway on 6 military camps, 1 dining facility, 1 residential building, 4 barracks, 1 hospital building, 1 headquarter, Naval Forces (NF) base, etc.