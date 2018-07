Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, General Salih Zeki Colak will arrive in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces will arrive in Azerbaijan on November 16.

During the visit, Salih Zeki Colak will hold meetings with the leadership of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan

S.Z.Cholak was appointed commander of the Turkish Land Forces in August 2015.