Commander of Naval Forces paid a visit to South Korea

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea at the invitation of the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Korea.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

During the framework of visit, the Acting Commander of the Naval Forces, Captain 1st rank Hijran Rustamzade met with the commander of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Korea.

Sides discussed the issues of cooperation between the naval forces of the two countries, stressed the importance of mutual exchange of experience and exchanged views on a number of issues at the meeting.

During the visit, Captain 1st rank Hijran Rustamzade visited the shipyard of Naval Academy and a number of other military installations.