Colonel General Zakir Hasanov: Defence power of Azerbaijan increases

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

"Dear officers, warrant officers, non-commissioned officers, ensigns, sergeants, soldiers and sailors! I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year", the letter reads.

"I believe that you will justify this confidence and trust with your service to the motherland, people and state, be always ready to the orders of Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the sake of security of our country, defense of our lands, and will make glad our people with victory news", Azerbaijani Defence Minister states.

"Thanks to the extensive work carried out by Supreme Commander, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the international prestige of Azerbaijan grows, economics and other areas are in the process of dynamic development, living standards in the field of defense is improved, Azerbaijan has achieved great success, we have further strengthened our independence. Defence power of Azerbaijan increases", Zakir Hasanov says.