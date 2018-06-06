CIS countries signed coordination agreement on use of military satellite communications systems

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Intergovernmental agreements on use of military satellite communication systems have been signed during the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), held in Kyzyl, Russian city of Tuva, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

In the interest of increasing combat capabilities of the armed forces of the Union countries, intergovernmental agreements have been signed on use of military satellite communication systems and their future development. As well as cooperation in the field of geospatial exchange – it is said in the report on the results of meeting.

It is noted that in the framework of improving the functioning of joint military systems, the defense Ministers considered proposals for the further development of the joint system (OS) of the CIS air defense, the Joint communication system (CCC), the Unified system of state radar identification, the system of flight safety of the armed forces and other systems.

Notably, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, took part in the meeting.