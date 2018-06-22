Chief of Military Academy: Today Azerbaijani Army experiences brightest period of its development

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Creative realization of the policy defined by the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in accordance with the new realities and capabilities by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has raised the Azerbaijani Army to a new level by quality".

Report informs, Chief of the Military Academy of the Armed Forces, lieutenant -general Heydar Piriyev, told.

He said that as a result of the daily care of the President of Azerbaijan, there has been a great leap in the technical supply of the army during recent years, material- technical supply of the army has been solved at the highest level: "Reforming of the military budget annually improves the infrastructure of the army, new training centers, military camps , as well as the creation of social facilities. "

H. Piriyev emphasized that the constant improvement of the combat readiness plans, increasing attention to the world experience in this process and maintaining consistency also significantly increased the combat capability of the Azerbaijani Army. "As mentioned, today the Azerbaijani Army is one of the most powerful armies of the world and this achievement is a result of the daily attention and care of the leadership of republic.

The development of combat capability of the Azerbaijani Army to a new and higher level was proved by the results in preventing the deployment of Armenian armed forces on the front line in April 2016. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev assessed these results and regarded them as a bright page in the history of the Azerbaijani Army.

Today, the Azerbaijani Army is experiencing the brightest period of its development. We do not doubt that the Azerbaijani Army, a powerful army by maintaining the best traditions of the Republic's army, is capable of successfully implementing all the commands of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. "