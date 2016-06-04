Chemical forces of Azerbaijani Army attend the training

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Chemical combat readiness training of Chemical Forces of the Azerbaijani Army was held.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the training was held in accordance with the combat readiness plan-2016 approved by the Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov.

The training was aimed at improving skills of units in order to bring them combat readiness, as well as develop skills on acting due to existing conditions, assessing the situation, exchange experience, increase the psychological stability of personnel in carrying out instructions.

Troops practically fulfilled the tasks set for operations and their readiness was highly evaluated.