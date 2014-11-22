Changes in law on "Status of military servicemen" made in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law on changes to "the Status of military servicemen". Report informs, the changes were made for the law on "the Status of military servicemen" to adopt to the Migration Code.

According to the changes, military servicemen (except military attaches, military representatives and their assistants) serving in the Azerbaijan Armed Forces and other military units established in accordance with the laws of the country, as well as, the statutory actual military servicemen involved in the international military trainings, the events on anti-terrorism, rescue and other operations on service necessity can leave the country only by an official permit of relevant executive authorities.