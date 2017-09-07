 Top
    Chairman of NATO Military Committee to meet with Russian Chief of General Staff today in Baku

    This meeting is a follow-on from a phone call between the two Generals which took place on 3 March 2017

    Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ General Petr Pavel, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee and General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and First Deputy Minister of Defence, will meet today, 7 September 2017, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the NATO communiqué says.

    As reported in the document this meeting is a follow-on from a phone call between the two Generals which took place on 3 March 2017.

