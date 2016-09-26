Belarusian Defense Minister starts his official visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ At the invitation of the Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the delegation headed by the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Belarus, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov arrived in our country for an official visit.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

During the visit, the guests will hold a series of meetings and will visit the 2nd Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX 2016.

The visit will last until September 29.