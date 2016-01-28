Baku meeting of high-ranking officers of Azerbaijani Army continues

Baku. 28 January.REPORT.AZ/ Training-methodical meeting of commanders of Azerbaijani Army units, unions and military units, deputy chiefs of special purpose educational institutions on work with personnel, relevant department chiefs continues.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

After Chief of Moral-Psychological Training and Public Relations Department of the ministry, Major General Rasim Aliyev declaring program of next day, Colonel Abdulla Gurbani spoke about measures conducted in 2015 together with local executive power authorities, relevant state and non-governmental organizations in accordance with the plan approved by Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on public-political issues, Head of public-political issues Department Ali Hasanov emphasized that Armed Forces is one of important institutions organizing basis of state, providing state security and defense.

Drawing into attention to organization of military collectives mainly from youth Professor A.Hasanov specially stressed effectively and substantially bringing main aspects of domestic and foreign policy carried out under leadership of head of state Ilham Aliyev to the notice of personnel during work with them.

Speaking about current socio-economic and socio-political situation in Azerbaijan in the condition of global financial crisis and sharp strategic fight, state care towards the Armed Forces, Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, tolerance as lifestyle in the country and a number of important issues A.Hasanov answered questions of the attendees.

Speech of the Chairman of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli was also welcomed by the participants.

Training-methodological meeting continues its work.