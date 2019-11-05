 Top

Baku hosts Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue

Discussions within the framework of the military dialogue will end on November 7.

The 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue has kicked off in Baku today.

During the meeting, within the framework of the working groups, the delegations will consider the current state of bilateral military relations and discuss the main areas of activities for the accomplishment of the upcoming tasks.

The co-chairman of the meeting from the Azerbaijani side is Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev, Deputy Minister of Defense, and from the Turkish side – Corps General Metin Gürak, the Second Chief of the General Staff.

