Baku hosts a working meeting with NATO experts in the field of education

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the NATO-Azerbaijan joint action plan to support the development of the military education system, a working meeting is held between experts of NATO and Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan within the framework of the Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP).

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the working meeting held at the War College of the Armed Forces, which will last until July 27, discussions will be held on the topic "Electronic Education module".