Azerbaijani serviceman dies from disease

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Private soldier Parvanaev Vijay Gyulmet oglu, serving in the military unit N located in Ganja, according to preliminary data, died on March 2 as a result of acute heart and lung failure.Report informs citing the official website of the Ministry of Defense, it is currently under forensic examination. The criminal case opened in the Military Prosecutor's Office.

Ministry of Defense expresses sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

V.Parvanaliev who was born on 28 August 1990, 7 January 2015 he was called up for military service from Gusar.