 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani serviceman dies from disease

    The criminal case opened in the Military Prosecutor's Office

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Private soldier Parvanaev Vijay Gyulmet oglu, serving in the military unit N located in Ganja, according to preliminary data, died on March 2 as a result of acute heart and lung failure.Report informs citing the official website of the Ministry of Defense, it is currently under forensic examination. The criminal case opened in the Military Prosecutor's Office.

    Ministry of Defense expresses sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

    V.Parvanaliev who was born on 28 August 1990, 7 January 2015 he was called up for military service from Gusar.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi