    Azerbaijani Defense Minister held a meeting in field conditions

    Colonel General Zakir Hasanov gave relevant instructions

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Defence, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited Exercise Main Command Post created in the field conditions.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    Minister of Defence held a meeting in the exercise area.

    Reports concerning the activities, plans and decisions of the commanders of formations and military units involved in the exercises were presented in the meeting.

    Defense Minister mentioned the importance of the tasks and objectives of exercises gave relevant instructions.

