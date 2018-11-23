Azerbaijani Defense Minister attends opening of new administrative building

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 23, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry took part in the opening of the new administrative building of the Major Construction Office, which was commissioned after major repair.

The Minister of Defense was informed that the building has a central heating system, electricity, water supply and consists of office and other premises provided for the control, designing, finance and technical branches. All premises are equipped with furniture and communication lines.

After the opening of the building and familiarization with the territory, the Minister of Defense gave instructions in connection with the further improvement of the service, social and housing conditions of servicemen.