Azerbaijani Defense Minister attends international conference

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov participated in the international conference organized on the last day of "Future Forces Forum 2016", held in the Czech Republic.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Issues regarding to the latest technological achievements, the results of current researches, development prospects, the possible military operations and security measures, as well as the problem of cybersecurity, threats and challenges were discussed in the conference, which was also attended by experts from various fields.