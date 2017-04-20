Azerbaijani Defence Minister heard reports on current situation at exercises

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ During the exercise, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has heard the reports of commanders of branch of arms, commanders of formations and relevant officers in charge, on the dynamically changing situation and previously made decisions.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Instructions were given to improve the effectiveness of interoperability and command and control of troops.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense has checked the practical actions of military units on the terrain for the purposes that troops could properly understand and carry out the tasks in situation escalated by the tactical introductories.

The most of the focus was on new methods of tactical actions using the new weapons and military equipment recently passed into service.