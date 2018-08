Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The seminars on "The application of the attestation commission and rank promotion" from December 2 to 5 in Baku and "Language standards and assessment" from December 2 to 11 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen will be held.

Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will attend the events.