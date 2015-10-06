Azerbaijani Armed Forces host NATO days

Baku. 6 October.REPORT.AZ/ NATO days are held in Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information, under the order of Minister of Defense, colonel-general Zakir Hasanov, NATO days have started in the Armed Forces by Expert Group of NATO’s Allied Command Transformation on October 6 in Baku.

NATO delegation led by the chief of the military partnership Lieutenant General Ali Cetinkaya(Turkey) will be acquainted with the activity of special purpose educational institutions in Armed Forces Military Academy, Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev and Armed Forces Training and Educational Center, present briefings and held discussions.

The event will continue up to October 8, 2015.