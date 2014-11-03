Azerbaijani Armed Forces hold event on "NATO Days"

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Armed Forces will hold "NATO Days" from November 3. The event will be held by the expert group of Allied Command Transformation in Baku. Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, in the framework of the event, the delegation led by the chief of NATO's Military Cooperation Department, Lieutenant General Ali Chetinkaya (Turkey) will be familiar with the activities of military training in Military Academy of the Armed Forces, Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev and Armed Forces Training Center and make briefings and discussions.

"NATO Days" will end on November 7.

The event is carried out according to the order of Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.