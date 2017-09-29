Azerbaijani and Turkish defense ministers attend "TurAz Qartalı - 2017" closing ceremony

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 29, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey, Nurettin Canikli took part in the closing ceremony of the joint flight and tactical exercises TurAz Qartalı - 2017 that were held in our country.

Having met with the flight and technical staff, and also having examined the combat aircrafts, the Defense Ministers inquired about their tactical and technical characteristics and application possibilities.

The activities of the flight and technical staff as well as aviation assets were analyzed, the progress achieved during the exercises was brought to the attention of the participants and the planned joint work was discussed during the event devoted to the results of the exercises.

The Ministers of Defense highly appreciated the results shown by the pilots who professionally fulfilled all the assigned tasks during the flights conducted by using the superior qualities of the tactical and technical characteristics of combat aircrafts.

It was noted that the systematic conducting of joint exercises by the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey will create possibilities for improving the abilities and practical skills of pilots of the two countries, planning joint activities, exploring the possibilities for interoperability and combat coordination during operations, as well as carrying out other tasks.

During the event, demonstration flights of military aircraft and helicopters of the Air Force were conducted in the exercise area.

The closing ceremony of the exercises ended with a concert program of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces’ Song and Dance Ensemble.