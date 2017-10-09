Azerbaijani and Belarusian Defense Ministeries ink cooperation plan 2018

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Belarus, has met with Minister of Defense of this country Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov on October 9.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the meetings of defense ministers one-on-one and in the extended format with the participation of delegations that took place after the official welcoming ceremony, the sides noted the importance of developing bilateral relations, in particular cooperation in the military, military-technical spheres and in the field of military education.

The ministers held a wide exchange of views on the problems of international and regional security, organization of mutual visits of military experts, as well as issues of mutual interest.

At the end of their meeting, ministers signed a cooperation plan between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus for 2018.