​Azerbaijan is the second largest weapon importer in Europe

Baku. 16 March. REPORT. AZ / Azerbaijan is the second largest importer of armament in Europe. Report informs, this was stated in a report released today by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute "Trends in international arms transfers in 2014".

The report provides a comparative analysis of data on imports and exports of weapons in some regions of the world during the period from 2010 to 2014 and from 2005 to 2009.

The report notes that over the past five years, the import of weapons in Europe decreased by 36% compared to 2005-2009. The UK is the largest importer of major weapons, that is estimated about 14% of all European deliveries. It is followed by Azerbaijan (13% of supply).

At the same time, compared to 2005-2009, armament import to Azerbaijan increased by 249% in 2010-2014.

Report informs, about 85% of the weapon supply to Azerbaijan falls to the share of Russia.

Import of weapons to Armenia for the given period makes up to 4% of the weapon supply of Azerbaijan.

Institute experts attribute such statistics of growing imports of these two countries with the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.