Azerbaijan is among the first five importers of aerospace and defense products from Turkey - LIST

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's defense and aerospace industry last year sold products worth 77 million 195 thousand dollars.

Report informs referring to Anadolu agency, last year the industry's exports in the country increased by 18.7% compared to 2013 and amounted to 1 bln 647 mln dollars.

According to the information, the defense and aerospace industries of Turkey are exporting goods to the free trade zone and 150 countries.

Turkey's defense and aerospace industry exporting products to the 10 states and the region's as follows: