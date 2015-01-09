 Top
    Azerbaijan is among the first five importers of aerospace and defense products from Turkey - LIST

    Turkey's defense and aerospace industry sold products worth 77 million 195 thousand USD last year

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's defense and aerospace industry last year sold products worth 77 million 195 thousand dollars.

    Report informs referring to Anadolu agency, last year the industry's exports in the country increased by 18.7% compared to 2013 and amounted to 1 bln 647 mln dollars.

    According to the information, the defense and aerospace industries of Turkey are exporting goods to the free trade zone and 150 countries.

    Turkey's defense and aerospace industry exporting products to the 10 states and the region's as follows:

    USA 547.678 mln USD
    Malaysia 120.076
    UAE 106.581
    Spain 87.747
    Azerbaijan 77.195
    Italy 77.108
    France 60.095
    Qatar 52.783
    Germany 49.625
    Turkmenistan 48.387 
