Azerbaijan Defense Minister watched "Efes-2018" international exercises

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The night stage of the "Efes-2018" international exercises held in Izmir was conducted at the "Doğanbey" training ground on May 9.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Minisrtry of Defense.

First, the Ministry of Defense’s enlarged delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the exhibition of the Turkish defense industry, and got acquainted with models of modern weapons and military equipment.

Then the Azerbaijani delegation together with high-ranking representatives watched the night stage of the exercises.