Azerbaijan Defense Minister took part in Distinguished Observers Day held as part of "Caucasian Eagle - 2019" Exercises

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the leadership of the ministry, and high-ranking guests from the Republic of Turkey, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Georgia participated in the Distinguished Observers Day that was organized as part of the "Caucasian Eagle - 2019" Joint Exercises held in Baku, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Defense was informed about the planned actions and the course of the exercises on the terrain board.

Then, during the stage of combat shooting, the Special Forces fulfilled various tasks on the area by the support of aviation.

After analyzing the progress of the Joint Exercises, the Minister of Defense highly appreciated the combat readiness of the military personnel participating in the exercises and emphasized the importance of the exercises in terms of ensuring the security of our countries, including strategic regional projects. The Minister of Defense noted that these exercises are an indicator of the combat capabilities of our armies. The Minister wishing success to the exercises participants in their future activities expressed satisfaction with the high-level exercises of the Special Forces of the three countries.

In the end, the Minister of Defense presented gifts to representatives of the countries participating in the exercises.