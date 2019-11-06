Azerbaijan, Croatia mull expansion of military cooperation

On November 6, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Croatia in Azerbaijan Branko Zebić, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Defense congratulated the ambassador on the commencement of diplomatic activity in our country and wished him success in expanding military cooperation the same as in other areas.

The Ambassador, noting the important strategic partnership and friendly relations between the two countries, stressed that Croatia supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in the military, military-technical sphere and the field of military education, as well as the military-political situation in the region.