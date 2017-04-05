Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss military-technical cooperation

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, met with Deputy Crown Prince, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Defense Minister Muhammad bin Salman.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the meeting, the sides discussed military, military-technical cooperation between the two countries, regional security issues and other issues of mutual interest.

During the visit to Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan Defense Minister visited the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition where Azerbaijani delegation was informed about its activities.