Azerbaijan and Italy discuss issues of military-technical cooperation

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Italy to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari on December 7.

During the meeting, the parties have discussed the military-political situation in the region, prospects for the development of military cooperation between the Armed Forces of the two countries and within NATO programs, as well as prospects for cooperation with Italian defense industry companies producing the weapons and military equipment.